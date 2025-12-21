Shropshire's best secondary schools revealed in The Times 2026 school league tables

The Sunday Times has released its Parent Power Guide 2026 - a school league table considered the most authoritative survey of the UK's top schools.

As well as ranking the country's best private schools, the newspaper compiles a list of the best state secondary and primary schools.

400 of the top state secondary schools are highlighted in the league table, with 30 of them being here in the West Midlands.

The Times also lists the country's top 1,000 state primary schools, with five Shropshire schools making the cut this year.

On the list of state secondary schools, two Shropshire schools have been ranked among the top in the country.

Parent Power tables rank schools on their average performance using A-level, GCSE and IB outcomes from summer 2025.

Newport Girls' High School

Newport Girls' High School has once again come out on top, having been ranked as the best school in Shropshire.

The selective secondary school in Newport has placed as the ninth best school in the West Midlands and 66th best in the country.

Headteacher, Adam Jones, said: "We are proud to remain the number one state school in Telford and Wrekin and Shropshire.

"These achievements reflect the hard work and commitment of our students and staff, supported by families and trustees.

"While we celebrate these accolades, what matters most to us is the role we play in serving our local community and helping young people grow into confident, compassionate, and resilient individuals who are ready to make a positive difference in the world.

"This success belongs to everyone in our NGHS family. Together, we continue to ensure that Newport Girls’ High School is not only a place of exceptional academic achievement, but also a school where every student can thrive and become the very best version of themselves."

Haberdashers' Adams Grammar School, Newport

Nearby Haberdashers' Adams in Newport has narrowly missed out of the national top 100 after being found to be the 101st best secondary school in the country.

The boys school has places as the 12th best school in the West Midlands.

A full list of schools featured in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2026 is available on the newspaper’s website.