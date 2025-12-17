Llandinam primary school closure process moves on to next stage

Liberal Democrat and Labour senior councillors received a report following a consultation this autumn into proposals to close 35-pupil Llandinam primary school from the end of August 2026, at a meeting ofl Powys County Council's Cabinet on Tuesday

The consultation took place between September 10 and October 22 and 97 written responses were received.

The report shows a depth of opposition to the closure proposal and also said that a “Save Llandinam CP School” petition had been signed by 745 people.

Many of the comments opposing the closure are due to number of children with additional learning needs (ALN) that have come to Llandinam – some had been home-schooled for a time after being taken out of other schools in the area.

At the meeting Powys councillor for Llandinam, Councillor Karl Lewis (Reform UK – Llandinam with Dolfor) stressed that that if the cabinet go ahead with the closure, children that have additional learning needs (ALN) would end up being home-schooled.

This was due to the perception that their ALN needs were not being catered for in other nearby schools which they had already attended before ending up in Llandinam,

Cllr Lewis said: “The authority has a statutory duty under education law to provide suitable and efficient inclusive education for all children.

“You have received very clear indication from parents stating that if Llandinam school is closed they will withdraw their children from mainstream education to elective home education – a position those children have held prior to being successfully integrated into Llandinam school.

“Given that this outcome is foreseeable and the authority is on notice, do you accept that proceeding with the closure could place the authority in breach of its statutory duty and exposing a dereliction of duty to the children concerned?”

Director of Education, Dr Richard Jones answered.: “No, I don’t consider it to be a dereliction of duty.

“There would be a strong package of support to give parents and carers good advice on alternative schools that children could attend.

“Those alternative schools would provide good quality education.

“But that’s not withstanding that parents and carers do have the choice of electively home educating children if they choose to – it would not present any dereliction of duty by the authority.”

Cllr Lewis doubled down and stressed: “These children have already been in the schools you’re suggesting they attend again.”

Council leader, Councillor Jake Berriman (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod North) said: “Parents have the ultimate choice in respect of their youngsters.”

“Proposals to close schools whatever their size, are one of those decisions I would not want to make.

“This is one of those occasions when we are faced with a difficult and controversial decision.”

Councillors went on to vote unanimously to continue the closure process.

The next stage will see the publication of a statutory notice proposing closure of Llandinam school on August 31, with pupils transferring to alternative schools in Caersws, Trefeglwys, Llanidloes and Newtown.

In light of this, a further objections report will be placed before Cabinet sometime in the new year when a final decision will be taken.

