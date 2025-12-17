Academy choir made up of pupils from 13 Shropshire schools delivers first performance
Students from 13 different Shropshire schools came together to give a very special musical performance.
The Learning Community Trust hosted the first-ever performance of its LCT Choir at New Road Academy in Telford, describing it as a milestone in its mission to unite students through creativity and shared experiences.
The event featured an evening of festive music, performed by students from all academies within the trust.
It included students from five Telford & Wrekin secondary schools - Ercall Wood, Charlton, New Road, Burton Borough, and Hadley Learning Community – plus primary schools in Wellington, Allscott, Hadley, Ketley Bank and Crudgington.
Students from the trust’s specialist education centres, Severndale in Shrewsbury and both Queensway sites in Telford, also took part.
The LCT Choir was established to highlight the role of music in fostering connection and building a strong sense of community across the trust.
By uniting students from all 13 academies, the trust says the initiative brings its ‘Together We Are Stronger’ vision to life.
The performance was made possible through collaboration between students, music leads, and staff from every academy. Weeks of planning and rehearsals culminated in a sold-out performance.
Kerriann Hughes, LCT Choir co-ordinator, said the experience had had a notable impact on students, and plans are already in hand for future performances.
“Performing before a full audience strengthened confidence, required commitment and resilience, and developed skills that will continue to benefit them well beyond the event.
“The choir is about more than music. It’s a symbol of collaboration and unity across our Trust. Bringing together students from all 13 schools shows the power of shared experiences.
“Every voice matters, and our young people have shown courage and ambition. This is about belonging, pride, and the joy of learning together.”
She added: “Music has a unique ability to break down barriers, foster friendships, and create lasting memories; principles that underpin the Trust’s commitment to collaboration and inclusion.”