Academy choir made up of pupils from 13 Shropshire schools delivers first performance

The Learning Community Trust hosted the first-ever performance of its LCT Choir at New Road Academy in Telford, describing it as a milestone in its mission to unite students through creativity and shared experiences.

The event featured an evening of festive music, performed by students from all academies within the trust.

It included students from five Telford & Wrekin secondary schools - Ercall Wood, Charlton, New Road, Burton Borough, and Hadley Learning Community – plus primary schools in Wellington, Allscott, Hadley, Ketley Bank and Crudgington.

The choir delivered its first ever performance at the event.

Students from the trust’s specialist education centres, Severndale in Shrewsbury and both Queensway sites in Telford, also took part.

Youngsters singing at the event.

The LCT Choir was established to highlight the role of music in fostering connection and building a strong sense of community across the trust.

Andrea Strust and Holly Aldridge from Ercall Wood.

By uniting students from all 13 academies, the trust says the initiative brings its ‘Together We Are Stronger’ vision to life.

A proud occasion for LCT Choir co-ordinator Kerriann Hughes.

The performance was made possible through collaboration between students, music leads, and staff from every academy. Weeks of planning and rehearsals culminated in a sold-out performance.

Crudgington primary pupils Hannah Moyo and Isabelle Martin.

Kerriann Hughes, LCT Choir co-ordinator, said the experience had had a notable impact on students, and plans are already in hand for future performances.

Emily Bunn Julia Talmacel and Alfred Pennington from Hadley Learning Community primary.

“Performing before a full audience strengthened confidence, required commitment and resilience, and developed skills that will continue to benefit them well beyond the event.

Emily Bunn from Hadley Learning Community primary.

“The choir is about more than music. It’s a symbol of collaboration and unity across our Trust. Bringing together students from all 13 schools shows the power of shared experiences.

Ercall Wood duo Isabelle Dowdall and Brie Prestwood.

“Every voice matters, and our young people have shown courage and ambition. This is about belonging, pride, and the joy of learning together.”

Jacob Huffer and Alfred Pennington from Hadley Learning Community primary.

She added: “Music has a unique ability to break down barriers, foster friendships, and create lasting memories; principles that underpin the Trust’s commitment to collaboration and inclusion.”

Mufaro Moyo from Lantern Academy in Ketley Bank.

Keeva Gummery and Leo Bickham from Burton Borough School in Newport

Poppy Miles, Prabhneet Kaur, Teja Bartkevicute, Amara Crush and Leva Aukstuolyte from Lantern Academy, Ketley Bank.

Julia Talmacel from Hadley Learning Community primary

Hadley Learning Community secondary school students