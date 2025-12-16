Shropshire's best primary schools revealed as five rank in The Times 2026 school league tables

The Sunday Times has released its Parent Power Guide 2026 - a school league table considered the most authoritative survey of the UK's top schools.

As well as ranking the country's best private schools, the newspaper compiles a list of the best state secondary and primary schools.

Along with 700 of the top secondary schools, The Times lists the country's top 1,000 state primary schools and this year, five Shropshire primary schools have made the cut.