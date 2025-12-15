This Shropshire village primary school has a big heart and is preparing children for 'ever-changing' society

Oakmeadow CofE Primary School, a large school in Bayston Hill near Shrewsbury, is dedicated to helping its pupils dream, grow, and achieve.

The school prides itself on celebrating difference, promoting positive relationships, and developing the whole child.

Headteacher Samantha Hill said: "We are really proud to be part of the community of Bayston Hill. We are a large primary school with 480 children, who are all unique, all special, and we absolutely love spending our days with them.

Olivia Bocian, aged 10, and Henry Lunt, aged 10, at the entrance to the Enchanted Oaks outdoor learning area. Photo: Tim Thursfield

"Our ethos at Oakmeadow is all about whole-child development and making sure that we not only focus on achievement but how we can help children develop into citizens that can move into the ever-changing society that they will be growing up in."