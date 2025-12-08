Telford primary school celebrates national award for trauma-informed practice

Woodlands Primary School in Madeley has been named the national ARC (Attachment Research Community) Primary School award winner.

The ARC judging panel selected schools that demonstrated the most significant progress in attachment and trauma-aware practice across three key areas: ambition, scope and impact.

The award recognises the school’s ongoing work to provide a safe, nurturing and inclusive environment where every child feels seen, supported and empowered to thrive.

Woodlands has invested significant time into staff training around the theory and practice of attachment and trauma, emotion coaching, relational approaches and understanding adverse childhood experiences.

Pupils with, from left to right: Michelle Salter, virtual school headteacher; Jo Duncombe, Woodlands headteacher; and Councillor Shirley Reynolds. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The school has also been designated an ARC Learning Hub, enabling it to support other schools across the region in developing their own trauma-informed practices.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people, education, employment and skills at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "Huge congratulations to the team at Woodlands. To win a regional ARC award is impressive, but to win the national Primary category award for 2025, is a real testament to the school.

"The award recognises the innovative teaching methods, the supportive learning environment and unwavering dedication of staff to support children who may have struggle to form healthy relationships and cope with the demand of school."

Jo Duncombe, headteacher at Woodlands Primary School, added: "From nurturing provision and mental health support to our restorative behaviour approaches and strong partnerships with families and external agencies, this award recognises the dedication of our whole staff team.

"This award is not just a celebration of our school, it’s a celebration of every child, parent and staff member who have been part of this journey."

The school has also worked with Telford & Wrekin Council's virtual school by engaging in a variety of training packages.

Michelle Salter, virtual school headteacher said: "The Virtual School ensures all our schools have ARC membership and we encourage all our schools to complete the ARC pathway. We have several schools in Telford which are learning hubs and share their good practice with others nationally."