New primary schools trust looks to ‘strengthen links’ with Telford parish council

Ann Lombardi, who chairs the trustees at Four Hills Education Trust, told councillors at Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council that Millbrook Primary School and Nursery is a part of the trust which held a launch event recently.

The meeting was told that the school in Leegomery is “looking to grow and have stronger relationships with the council”.

Millbrook Primary School has “doubled in number” and Tuesday’s meeting (December 2) was told that these are “exciting times”.

Ann Lombardi chairs the trustees at Four Hills Education Trust and attended Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council. Picture: LDRS

Four Hills Education Trust was formed and launched earlier this year after more than a year of development.

Its founding schools are Millbrook Primary School and Nursery in Leegomery, William Reynolds Primary School and Nursery in Woodside, Meadows Primary School and Nursery in Ketley, and Albrighton Primary School and Nursery.

Councillor Eileen Callear, who was chairing the meeting, said the parish “would look to help all the schools across the area”.