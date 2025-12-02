Shropshire Council looking to cede control of school library service

Offering a comprehensive resource and advisory service, the initiative is available to all phases of education within the area covered by Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council as part of a partnership arrangement.

Staff have experience working with schools and can offer professional, friendly advice and practical support on all aspects of library and resource provision as part of a subscription service.

However, presenting a report to the council’s cabinet, David Shaw, the director of children’s services at Shropshire Council, said the service has been operating at a trading loss since 2022/23. The forecasted deficit for the end of the current financial year is between £75,000 and £90,000.

The council does not have any further reserves available to underwrite future losses for non-statutory services. Therefore, subject to cabinet approval, it is being proposed to cease providing the school library service under council control. However, it could be maintained by external agencies such as a multi-academy trust, federation, or other third-party organisation such as town and parish councils.

The costs of transferring to a third-party organisation will be determined. Mr Shaw said that, in the event that the service ceases trading, the total costs will be £102,102.16 which includes the pension strain costs.

The implications of the service ending under council control – which cabinet members will consider on Wednesday (December 3) – include the potential loss of staff expertise and a traded service if no third-party organisation is found.

Children and young people also benefit from free resources to help establish an on-site library, and there are risks to the SEND/assisted technology programme if no suitable delivery alternative is found. There will also be some further costs associated with estates expenditure to remove items from sites.

“From a health and wellbeing perspective, exploring the potential of moving the service to a third-party organisation would ensure resources which help children understand wellbeing and how to live healthy lives could be kept for continued use in schools across the county,” said Mr Shaw.

“Overall, the focus needs to remain upon children and therefore to age and to disability as the principal protected characteristic groupings, with regard to intersectionality between these and to other protected characteristics groupings to which children may consider that they belong.

“This will be of benefit to their mental wellbeing and to their social, emotional and mental health needs, provided that resources are available to them in familiar surroundings of their own schools, and that access is ensured to assistive technology resources as well. This access will need to be kept under review whichever option proceeds.”