Inside Shrewsbury School: The 473-year-old institution which taught Darwin and likes to 'do things well' but isn't 'stuffy'

Founded in 1552 by Royal Charter of King Edward VI, Shrewsbury School will in 2027 celebrate its 475th anniversary.

It was originally located in the building that now serves as the county town's library, but in 1882 moved to its 110-acre Kingsland campus where it remains today.

In 2020, Shrewsbury School was named 'Independent School of the Year'. And over the centuries, the school has shaped the future of countless influential figures.

Its most famous Old Salopian, Charles Darwin, joined the school in 1820, following in the footsteps of his older brother Erasmus. Other alumni include Everest explorer Andrew 'Sandy' Irvine, former Deputy Prime Minister Michael Heseltine, Astronomer Royal Lord Martin Rees and Monty Python comedy legend Sir Michael Palin.

Rowing at Shrewsbury School. Picture: Shrewsbury School

The school's history is reflected in its evolving campus. A bronze statue of Darwin was unveiled by Sir David Attenborough in 2000, followed by the opening of the Maidment Building music school in 2001 by the future King Charles III, and a state-of-the-art cricket centre in 2006. The latter has helped produce full England internationals James Taylor and Issy Wong.