Nursery takeover to meadow mural: We visit the Shropshire primary school thriving with new extension and environmental project

Minsterley Primary School took over the village nursery last year and has recently celebrated the opening of a state-of-the-art extension. The development includes a purpose-built nursery equipped with all-new furniture and resources, a sensory/soft playroom, and a wet playroom.

The nursery can now accommodate up to 30 children per session. A new outdoor area with toys and bikes has proven extremely popular and provides children access to the forest school area.

Headteacher Katie Wilcox, who has led the school for eight years, said: "We have had some really interesting developments in the past 12 months which is really exciting for the children.

"We have taken over the Minsterley nursery, and have just had an extension to the building. We have a new state-of-the-art sensory room which the children thoroughly enjoy, alongside a new main classroom and a wet area with sand, water and paint, so children can access continued provisions independently and increase their play."