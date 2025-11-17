Telford College student to compete at UK ‘skills Olympics’ finals

Laila-Mae Bradley, who studies at Telford College, is among more than 400 talented apprentices and students to qualify for the national WorldSkills finals, which will be held in south Wales from November 25 to 28.

Laila, 17, from Telford, said she was looking forward to the challenge, which could ultimately see her represent the UK in a global competition next year.

She is currently studying for her T-level health qualification, and is hoping to become a midwife.

Laila-Mae Bradley has made it through to the national WorldSkills finals.

“I am very, very excited to be going down to Wales, and have really enjoyed taking part in WorldSkills so far.

“For the first part of the competition, I had to submit a written piece and then get that graded. Then I had to do a practical piece involving various different activities.

“I really liked it because it was a nice transition from all the written work we've done - and getting to meet the other people in the competition has been fun as well.”

She added: “I picked a T-level at Telford College just because of how many hours you get on placement and how much experience it gives you actually being able to go on to wards, seeing what it's like and how they run things.”

Leah Marshall, the college’s T-Level curriculum team leader, said: “We’re all so proud of Laila, and can’t wait to follow her on this journey and watch her grow. We know that she will do Telford College proud.”

WorldSkills is a partnership between education, industry and the government, designed to boost the prestige of technical and professional education by embedding world-class training standards.

It promotes excellence in more than 40 skill areas, supporting young people in developing the high-quality technical skills they need to thrive in their careers, while helping employers grow through access to world-class talent.

Ben Blackledge, chief executive of WorldSkills UK, said: “Our competitions test learners’ skills against global industry standards, providing a powerful platform to showcase their talents.”