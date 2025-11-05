'I felt I had nothing to live for': Businessman who transformed life retraining as lorry driver 'honoured' after scooping national award

Mark Jones signed up for Telford College’s ‘Into Employment’ programme, which is delivered within local communities to make learning opportunities more attainable for hard-to-reach individuals.

It helped 55-year-old Mark to gain the qualifications he needed to become an HGV driver, bringing him the sort of job satisfaction and financial security he had not enjoyed for several years.

His achievements earned him the ‘New Directions’ prize at this year’s Get The Nation Learning Awards, held at the Barbican in London.

Mark Jones

He was nominated by the Telford College team in recognition of the significant obstacles he has overcome, and the progress he has made in turning his life around.

Mark, originally from Pensnett and now living in Bloxwich, has been working for Black Country-based transport firm S&R Construction since October last year.

He said he was ‘truly honoured and absolutely amazed’ to have been given the award.

“I would like to thank Telford College for giving me the opportunity to retrain — it has impacted my life in such a positive way.

“After losing my second wife, I felt I had nothing to live for. But with support, I stood strong and made a complete career change.

“From working as a self-employed plasterer for 36 years, with no steady income, I was able to become a professional driver with the security of a regular wage. It’s something I’d always wanted to have a go at, but never thought I could.

“I share my story because I hope it inspires others. It is never too late to retrain or to change your path. The journey may feel hard at first, but with the right support anything is possible. I am proof of that today.”

He added: “I want to thank everyone involved for this recognition - and for changing my life.”

The Get The Nation Learning Awards, run by the Learning & Work Institute, are the biggest celebration of lifelong learning in England.

They shine a light on people and organisations getting the nation learning and recognise examples of adult learning that support healthier futures, stronger communities, more opportunities, regional growth, and richer lives.

This year’s award ceremony coincided with Get the Nation Learning Week, and included categories for learners, educators, learning providers, employers, community organisations, and local or mayoral authorities.

Mark was unable to attend the November 4 awards ceremony in London, so Sarah Davies, Aneeta Hazir and Beckie Bosworth from Telford College collected it on his behalf.

Beckie, director of apprenticeships and employer engagement at Telford College, said: “We’re all so pleased for Mark, who richly deserves this award.

“It’s also a massive achievement for our employer engagement team at Telford College, on the back of the Engaging Adults in Learning prize we won this summer at the West Midlands Combined Authority adult learning awards.”