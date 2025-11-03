'It is heartbreaking': Parents in poignant Shrewsbury protest over education for children with special educational needs

Families from across Shropshire placed shoes outside the headquarters of Shropshire Council at Guildhall in Shrewsbury.

The gestures were part of the 'Every Pair Tells a Story' campaign, a national movement organised by The SEND Sanctuary UK in partnership with Let Us Learn Too and Let’s Make a Difference.

The shoes were placed by parents who feel their child has been failed by the education system and their local authority.

Nicola Noel places a pair of shoes as part of the campaign outside Guildhall in Shrewsbury. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Nicola Noel, 29, from Craven Arms, was one of the parents helping volunteer at the event.

She spoke of her child's own difficulties with accessing appropriate support and education, saying she has been unable to attend school for around 16 months.

She said: "It meant a lot to volunteer because my daughter has been failed for 16 months so far, with no education whatsoever."