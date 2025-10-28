'A warm, family-focused setting' - South Shropshire pre-school where children 'thrive' rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted
A south Shropshire pre-school where children "thrive in a nurturing, ambitious and inclusive environment" has been rated 'Outstanding' across the board by Ofsted.
Little Acorns Pre-School based at Rushbury Primary School near Church Stretton has received the top grade in all four inspection categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management - following an inspection on September 23.
Inspectors praised the setting for meeting children's needs "exceptionally well" and for providing nurturing care in a "warm, family-focused" environment.
In their report, Ofsted said Little Acorns benefits "enormously" from its rural setting and that a commitment to outdoor learning plays a key role in children's development.
Leaders at the nursery also received glowing feedback, with parents described as being overwhelmingly positive about the pre-school.