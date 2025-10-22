'Parents are highly positive about the warm and nurturing setting' - Telford nursery praised in glowing Ofsted report

Coalbrookdale & Ironbridge Nursery has been rated 'Good' across all areas following an inspection on September 18.

In a report published on Monday (October 20), inspectors said parents are "highly positive" about the setting, commending the "warm, nurturing relationships" that staff build with children and families.

The nursery, based at Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge CofE Primary School, was also praised for having a dedicated and experienced team driven to improve outcomes for every child.