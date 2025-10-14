Shrewsbury boarding schools join forces in major new partnership at time of 'considerable change' in independent sector

Prestfelde School has joined the Shrewsbury School family of schools in a move designed to secure its long-term future and bring new investment.

The partnership formalises a relationship that has existed informally for decades between the two neighbouring independent schools. Under the new arrangement, Shrewsbury School will take ownership of Prestfelde, providing financial security and strategic support, while allowing the prep school to retain its distinctive character and independence.

Founded in 1929, Prestfelde has been part of the Woodard Corporation since 1949. It will now transfer from Woodard ownership to Shrewsbury School, which was founded by Royal Charter in 1552 and is one of the UK’s top independent schools.

Matty Thavenot, headmaster of Prestfelde School (left) with headmaster of Shrewsbury School, Leo Winkley

Both schools said the partnership would strengthen Prestfelde's foundations and ensure it continues to thrive amid wider changes in the independent education sector.

James Pitt, chair of governors at Shrewsbury School, said: "At a time of considerable change in the independent education sector, it is important that schools that are closely aligned in their educational aims and ethos come together to form the strongest alliances to ensure the best journey for the children in their care.

"We are delighted that Prestfelde is joining the Shrewsbury School family and look forward to working together for the benefit of both our communities. Prestfelde has a well-earned reputation for academic, pastoral and co-curricular excellence and will continue to prepare children for a range of excellent senior schools, including Shrewsbury."

Under Shrewsbury School's care, Prestfelde will continue to prepare pupils for a range of senior schools, including Shrewsbury itself, while benefiting from access to shared resources and facilities.

Shrewsbury School

The move marks the latest expansion of Shrewsbury School's educational group, which now includes Packwood Prep School, Terra Nova School in Cheshire, and international schools in Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia and India.

Shrewsbury School headmaster Leo Winkley said: "Shrewsbury and Prestfelde have been living together for many, many years. Now, we are finally tying the knot!

"I feel sure that our exceptionally close relationship will go from strength to strength over the years ahead as we work together to provide world-class, whole-person education from nursery to sixth form. Together, we can offer a wealth of connections and opportunities."

The two schools have enjoyed close ties for decades, with many Prestfelde pupils continuing their education at Shrewsbury School. Around 125 former Prestfelde pupils currently attend Shrewsbury, including two of the school's current heads and deputy heads of school.

Prestfelde School

Dr Eve Poole OBE, executive chair at Woodard Schools, said: "This year has seen unparalleled consolidation in the prep school sector. Within the Woodard family, both Lancing and Ardingly have recently acquired prep schools, and discussions with other schools are ongoing.

"We wish the Prestfelde community all the best in their new family, and are delighted that Shrewsbury, like Woodard, has always held a strong commitment to the Christian faith."

Prestfelde School headmaster Matty Thavenot added: "We will continue to operate in the same manner that all Prestfeldians, past, present and future, expect, know and love, whilst benefitting from all that Shrewsbury School has to offer."

Rex Sartain, chair of governors at Prestfelde School, said: "Prestfelde Governors have considered joining a senior school for some time and so it is with huge pleasure, on behalf of all those involved in the process, that Prestfelde is swopping The Woodard Corporation for the Shrewsbury School family to realise even greater benefits for the school and our pupils."