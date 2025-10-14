A new chapter in bilingual education will begin in south Powys next month, with the launch of a dedicated Welsh-medium immersion centre designed to help learners confidently transition into Welsh-medium education.

Canolfan Iaith Brycheiniog a Maesyfed marks a significant step forward in Powys County Council’s commitment to expanding bilingual education.

Located at Brecon’s Ysgol y Bannau, the centre will offer a dynamic and supportive environment where pupils can develop fluency in Welsh through an intensive, engaging programme.

Opening in November, the centre will offer specialist ‘trochi’ (immersion) provision for learners in Years 2 to 6 who wish to transition into Welsh-medium education. The centre will provide a 12-week programme, running Monday to Thursday, with pupils returning to their home schools on Fridays.

Learners will benefit from a nurturing and inclusive environment, where they’ll receive intensive language lessons designed to build fluency, confidence, and enjoyment in using the Welsh language. The programme focuses on developing oracy and language patterns through engaging, lively experiences across the curriculum.

Establishing Welsh-medium immersion centres is a key component in the council’s Welsh in Education Strategic Plan (WESP), which supports the Welsh Government’s ambition to reach one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “The opening of Canolfan Iaith Brycheiniog a Maesyfed is a fantastic opportunity for children in south Powys to embrace the Welsh language and become confident bilingual learners.

“This provision plays a vital role in building a bilingual future for our county and supports our commitment to the Welsh in Education Strategic Plan and the national goal of one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

“We are determined to make Welsh-medium education accessible to more families, and high-quality immersion support like this is key to making bilingualism a reality for learners across Powys.”

Parents interested in accessing the centre for their children can email trochi@powys.gov.uk for more information.

Further information about immersion education and the Canolfan Iaith provision can be found at https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/18562/Canolfan-Iaith---Language-Immersion-Centre

To find out more about Welsh-medium education visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/destinationbilingual