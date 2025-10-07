Chance for parents to meet new Telford headteacher who is 'committed to nurturing character, resilience, and curiosity in every student'

Families are being invited to Charlton School in Wellington on Thursday this week to explore facilities, meet staff and students, and enjoy a special performance from the school’s upcoming production of Legally Blonde.

The event, from 5pm to 8pm, will give families the chance to experience the school under new principal Sarah Barton.

Sarah Barton, head

They can also meet teaching staff, and hear directly from students about life at Charlton. Guided tours will run throughout the evening, led by the student leadership team sharing insights into the school’s achievements and community spirit.

Mrs Barton said: “This open evening is a wonderful opportunity to welcome new families and celebrate our students’ achievements.

“Our vision goes beyond academic success, we are committed to nurturing character, resilience, and curiosity in every student.

Charlton School

“Through enrichment opportunities, extracurricular activities, and a supportive learning environment, we aim to develop confident, well-rounded young people ready to thrive both in school and beyond.

“Building on the strong foundations recognised in our 2023 Ofsted report, we are focused on fostering ambition, creativity, and a sense of responsibility as we look to an exciting future.”

In addition to the evening event, Charlton School will also offer guided daytime tours on 9 October, providing families with the chance to see teaching and learning in action during a typical school day.

Charlton’s most recent Ofsted inspection reaffirmed the school as ‘Good’, praising its strong teaching, inclusive ethos, and vibrant student life.