'Children thrive in the beautiful setting': Rural north Shropshire school leads the way with unique flexi-schooling model

Weston Lullingfields CE Primary School may be small in size, but is making a big impression with its well-established flexi-schooling model - a rare arrangement that allows some pupils to split their learning between home and the classroom.

While the majority of pupils attend full time, around 40 per cent of children are enrolled on the flexi-school programme, attending school for specific days or lessons while continuing their learning journey at home.

Headteacher Kate Scott, who has been at the north Shropshire school for four years and became the head nearly two years ago, said: "It's an extra uniqueness to us that some families like to use.

Headteacher at Weston Lullingfields CE Primary School Kate Scott. Photo: Steve Leath

"We work with families to make sure we have that blended approach. It benefits them as they then have the opportunity to follow their own interests at home with their parents. For example we have some children who take part in equine therapy."

Set in the peaceful Shropshire countryside, the school embraces its rural location as part of its educational offer. With a large green field, forest school area, and easy access to local walks, outdoor learning is part of everyday life.

Pupils regularly take part in environmental and outdoor learning, with opportunities to explore the landscape and learn about sustainability and the natural world.