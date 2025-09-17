Powys County Council is working with stakeholders to develop a long-term model that meets the needs of learners and is financially sustainable.

Post-16 education in Powys faces several challenges, including a steady decline in sixth form numbers. This trend has financial implications, as Welsh Government funding is largely based on learner numbers, making it harder to maintain effective provision, especially in smaller schools.

Earlier this year, the council held engagement sessions with school staff and governors to share information about the pressures facing the sector and gather feedback on future provision.

To lead the second phase of engagement, the council has appointed Opinion Research Services (ORS).

This phase will include an online questionnaire for parents/carers of secondary-aged learners and pupils attending secondary and post-16 education in Powys, focus groups with pupils and staff in all 13 secondary and all-age school sites and engagement with learners who have chosen college or out-of-county provision.

The questionnaire will be issued via secondary schools on behalf of the council.

This phase will run throughout the autumn term, alongside continued engagement with headteachers, governors, the Regional Skills Partnership, and other education providers across Wales and beyond. The council is also working closely with partners to strengthen existing arrangements and ensure a collaborative approach to future provision.

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: “Understanding what matters most to learners and their families is central to this review. Their insights will help us build a post-16 education system that reflects real needs, supports informed choices, and delivers long-term sustainability.

“I encourage learners, parents and education partners to take part and share their views so we can build a system that is inclusive, sustainable and fit for the future.”

The findings will inform the evaluation of long-term options for post-16 education. While three options were referenced in the Cabinet report, the council will also consider alternative proposals from stakeholders.

A further engagement period will follow in the summer term, allowing everyone to comment on the options before Cabinet agrees a preferred way forward.

Any changes to post-16 education provision are not expected to be implemented before 2030.

A dedicated webpage, https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/18867/Review-of-Post-16-Education has been created to provide updates, FAQs and presentation slides from earlier engagement sessions.

Indicative Timeline