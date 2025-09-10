Parents of more than 1,000 Powys children could be missing out on free childcare

It has used data analytics to identify the relevant households and will be writing to all of them over the next few weeks to encourage them to check if they are eligible.

If they are, they could reduce their bills or increase their income, if getting more free childcare allows them to work more hours.

The council believes 48 households with children aged three to four, 150 with children aged two, and 218 with children aged 18-months to two could all be missing out.

The letter from the council explains what childcare costs support is available in Powys, and offers to help with applications, if needed.

Parents and guardians can check their postcode to see if they live in a Flying Start area, which could make them eligible for 12-and-a-half hours of free childcare a week, for two to three-year-olds, for 39-weeks-a-year: https://en.powys.gov.uk/flyingstart

Working parents and guardians, with children aged three to four, could be eligible for up to 30 hours of free childcare and early education, for 48-weeks-a-year: https://www.gov.wales/get-30-hours-childcare-3-and-4-year-olds

Parents and guardians, with children aged 11-or-under, could be eligible for tax-free childcare, worth up to £2,000-a-year for each child (or up to £4,000-a-year if a child is disabled): https://www.gov.uk/tax-free-childcare

“We know that finding the right help with childcare costs can be confusing, so we hope these letters will provide some clarity for Powys parents,” said Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Future Generations, Councillor Sandra Davies. “We are encouraging all Powys parents and guardians to check if they are eligible – you might be pleasantly surprised by what is available!”

Anyone with queries about childcare support in Powys, or needing help to apply, can phone the Family Information Service on 01874 612419 or email: powyschildcareteam@powys.gov.uk

The council also believes 331 Powys households, who are eligible, could be missing out on Healthy Start support for 768 children.

This scheme helps with the cost of buying healthy food and milk for expectant mothers and children under four: https://www.healthystart.nhs.uk/how-to-apply/

Powys County Council has invested in intelligent data analytics software for a year called LIFT (Low Income Family Tracker), to help identify people in need of help.

In June it wrote to nearly 900 Powys households, it believed could be struggling financially as bills and other prices rise. And earlier this month it wrote to 700 people it thought could be missing out on Personal Independence Payments.

Free and confidential money advice is available at any time.

Get help as a council tenant by calling 01597 82746, email fsogroup@powys.gov.uk or visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/Financial-Support-Officers-Information

For all other households call 01597 826618, email wrteam@powys.gov.uk or visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/moneyadvice