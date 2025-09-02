Shropshire families encouraged to check eligibility for free school meals as pupils return to school - could save £495 a year

Free school meals are available to pupils attending maintained schools, academies, and free schools (state-funded schools) if they - or their parents or carers - are in receipt of certain qualifying benefits.

Currently, children are entitled to free school meals if their parents or carers receive income support, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, support under part six of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999, the guarantee element of pension credit, child tax credit, working tax credit run-on, or universal credit.

B&DWM & BWM - Beaconfields Primary School providing breakfast to help children start their school day

Amid pupils' return to school this week after the summer holiday, Shropshire Council is urging families who could be missing out on the vital support to apply.

According to the council, claiming free school meals can save families more than £495 per child each year - around £13 per week over a full school year.

Andy Hall, Cabinet member for children and education at Shropshire Council, said: "Parents and carers in Shropshire who are eligible for free school meals are urged to apply for the scheme and ensure that their children receive the support to which they are entitled.

"All children in reception, year one and year two are automatically entitled to have a free school meal, regardless of their family income through universal infant free school meals. However, some children in these year groups may also be eligible for benefits-related free school meals, which can bring additional benefits for both the pupil and the school.

New eligibility rules will come into force from September 2026.

From the start of the 2026/27 school year, the Department for Education (DfE) will introduce changes meaning that all children from households in receipt of universal credit will be entitled to receive a free school meal.

The DfE has said that further details about the updated criteria and implementation will be shared closer to the time.

Further information can be found on Shropshire Council's website.