Eight new classrooms could be on way to Telford school

The full details of what is being planned are not yet available on the Telford & Wrekin Council website as the planners are going through a validation process.

But the details so far released say that the plans would lead to eight classrooms, toilets and office space at Telford Park School, in Grange Avenue.

The application has been made by Telford & Wrekin Council’s own development consultancy service, called BiT, which is based at the council’s Southwater headquarters.

Telford Park School is an 11 to 18 age academy-run secondary school that swapped academies following an Ofsted inspection in May 2022 in which it was downgraded from “Requires Improvement” to “Inadequate”.

Telford Park School, in Stirchley. Picture: Google Maps

It is now a part of the Wolverhampton-based Amethyst Academies Trust after moving from the Communities Academies Trust in 2023. It was reportedly over-subscribed.

Telford & Wrekin Council says more information will be coming once the planning application validation process has been completed.

Amethyst Academies Trust has been contacted for comment.