Calls for Government to continue EHCP support for thousands of children in Shropshire amid fears they could be scrapped

Helen Morgan MP said more than 3,000 children in the county have an education, health and care plan (EHCP) - a legally binding document that ensures a child or young person with special or educational needs gets the support they need at their school or college.

Of these, Mrs Morgan said 1,377 EHCP students are in mainstream schools and are at risk of losing their rights to assessment and support under rumoured Government plans.

Proposals are expected to be set out in October. However, it's been reported that the Government wants to build greater inclusion in England’s mainstream schools, and fears have been raised that EHCPs could be scrapped in mainstream schools as part of SEND reforms.

Mrs Morgan said financial pressures on local authorities, including Shropshire Council, means that families often encounter difficulties accessing the support their child needs.

Helen Morgan MP. Photo: House of Commons

The North Shropshire MP added that this is compounded by the long distances that many students have to travel to reach specialist provision.

She said she has supported dozens of constituents who have faced difficulties accessing both the EHCP their child requires and the support designated in the plan.

Liberal Democrat party leader Sir Ed Davey and Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson have written to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer setting out their five key principles for SEND reform, including maintaining the right to SEND assessments for children, boosting special school capacity, improving early identification and cutting waiting lists.

Mrs Morgan and her party have also called for more support for local authorities to provide SEND services and better training for school staff.

The MP for North Shropshire said: "Far too many children and families here in Shropshire and across the country have had to fight long battles to get the support they need.

"Local councils are under huge pressure and as a result many children aren’t getting the support they need.

"Change is needed, but I am very concerned that the Government’s approach will take support away from many families in our area. We cannot see children’s rights rolled back.

"It’s crucial we get this right. That’s why we have set out our five principles that should underpin future reform."