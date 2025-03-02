'It's a more modern approach': Wellington's Wrekin College set to abandon single-sex house policy for youngest day pupils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pupils aged 11-13 at Wrekin College in Wellington are currently divided into separate girls’ and boys’ facilities in Lancaster House for their first two years at the school.

Wrekin College opened Lancaster House when it first started admitting younger pupils in 1994, designed as a 'stepping stone' between primary school and the senior houses, which originally catered for both boys and girls.

But the house was subsequently split by gender into separate buildings at opposite ends of the campus after numbers grew at the school.

The college says it hopes the changes will see a "more modern approach" to building friendships between boys and girls at the site.