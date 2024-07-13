'You are never to young to look to the future' – primary school hosts its annual career's day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Millbrook Primary School and Nursery in Leegomery has been holding an annual career fair each year to allow children who are set to head to secondary school and their parents a glimpse of the different professions available.

On Thursday, the school invited a host of different professions to come and speak to the children about what they do for a living.

The event saw the children speak to a range of career specialist from police officers from West Mercia Police and NHS nurses to TV producers, animators and cyber security specialists.

Amy Thomas, assistant headteacher said: “We've had lots of professionals turn out we have had the police, sports leaders, electrical engineers, animators, school nursing – lots and lots of careers have come to show children and parents in the community what careers they could be doing in the future.”