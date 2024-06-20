The Burton Borough School in Newport is seeking planning permission to create a new artificial grass pitch.

The plans state the new development will "contribute to the improvement of sporting and recreational facilities at The Burton Borough School", and states that local clubs and organisations will also benefit from the site.

The Access and Planning Statement reads: "The provision of a new AGP [Artificial Grass Pitch] will provide increased usage in comparison to the existing grassed playing field, for the benefit of the School, local football clubs, partner organisations and other sports clubs in the surrounding area, via pre-arranged and structured access.