School in Shrewsbury plans colour run for students to bid farewell to old building

Belvidere School in Shrewsbury is hoping for 200 to 300 students to take part in its first ever colour run to mark leaving the school's old building.

The school will be moving into a newly-built three-storey modular facility in September this year. The new building has been constructed on part of the school's playing fields.

Shropshire Council's northern planning committee backed the proposals for the new building in 2021 as part of a £1 billion government project targeting 50 schools across the country.

Once the transition is made, the school's old building will be bulldozed and replaced with a new car park and sports pitches.

The secondary school's celebratory colour run will take place on Friday, July 5, from 1.30pm until 3pm.

Belvidere school's parent teacher association is supporting the event and providing paint.

The colour run will take place on the school's playing fields and staff are hoping to have live music and ice cream, and to showcase the new school building using footage from a drone.