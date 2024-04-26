Concord College students shine in debating competition

Eight students from Concord College’s forms in year nine and ten have been taking part in a Cambridge University International Competition for Young Debaters.

Competing in pairs, each took part in three debates with all four pairs achieving at least one first or second place.

One pair was only a single point away from reaching the final round.

Emily McBride, who organised the debating group and took the students to Cambridge for the competition, said: “They were all really excited about being in Cambridge and would love to go back next year. I was very proud of them and impressed with both their attitudes and performances.”

Sixth formers from Acton Burnell-based Concord have also been successful with two of their students beating around 70 other teams in earlier rounds to secure a place in the finals of the Cambridge Schools Debating Competition.

Across four rounds of intense debate, Mrs McBride was pleased with the resilience shown by students Xiong Ze Loh and Emily Kurniawan showed.

She added: “Their conduct, composure and thoughtful ideas are to be commended.”