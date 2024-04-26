Book aiming to educate pupils on consent delivered to schools

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

'When Love Bites' has been placed in secondary school libraries across the borough, which pupils are now able to check out.

The book, which is written by Cathy Press, aims to teach young people about what is right and wrong when comes to sexual relationships.

It talks about what consent is, how to spot the signs of coercive behaviour and stalking, and how they can report any of these concerns.

PC Becky James, Telford’s violence against women and girls officer, said: “Any way we can educate young people on what is and isn't a healthy relationship is always welcomed by us, and this book is a great tool to help young people understand that.

“I would like to thank Cathy Press and the local schools for their support in allowing me to deliver these books to their libraries.

“My hope is that the knowledge gained from this book can be used to educate friends and family members of the pupils, and that one day it can help someone.”

The books will also be available in Madeley, Newport, Southwater One and Wellington libraries for the public to use.