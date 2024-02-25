The official opening of the new space at Woore Primary School took place on Friday with North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan cutting the ribbon along with some of the pupils.

Head at the school, Michelle Ward, said: "We are delighted with our new general-purpose room which we have named ‘The Oasis’.

Woore Primary School has officially opened its new extension with MP Helen Morgan cutting the ribbon

"Our aim is to use the space in a variety of ways, including a space for small group curriculum work, a calm room to support children with SEND, a space for teachers to plan their lessons and a meeting room for stakeholders.

"After many years of utilising every nook and cranny within the school and the outdoors, we are very pleased to have been supported by Shropshire Council to build a much-needed purpose built room for our growing school. We would like to thank the team at Property Services Group and the work of R-1 for a truly successful outcome."

Helen Morgan MP said it had been wonderful to be able to officially open the new extension at Woore Primary School.

Woore Primary School's new extension

“Providing good quality school buildings is very important and has a real impact on the quality of education offered to pupils. It is reassuring to see first-hand that pupils in Woore will be getting the very best, and to see this investment in the next generation.”

The project has also been supported by Woore Parish Council with councillors present at Friday's opening.

Councillor Mike Cowey said: "Woore Parish Council is pleased that after years of supporting the school that this extension will now be made available to support the pupils of the parish following the growth of developments over recent years. This extension to the school was incorporated into the Woore Parish Local Plan and we appreciate the support of Shropshire Council in achieving this project."