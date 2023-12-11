Christmas holiday clubs to be held for Shropshire children.

The Crossbar Group, in partnership with the Crossbar Foundation, have put together a packed programme of activities.

Designed to keep children aged between four and 11 happy, healthy and active, clubs will be held at seven Shropshire primary schools both before and after Christmas.

The festive clubs start on Thursday and Friday, December 21 and 22.

They will continue the following week between December 27-29, with further clubs taking place from January 2-5.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday activities lead, said: “It’s been another really exciting year with our holiday clubs, with the Christmas-themed clubs always a favourite with the children and our coaches.

“It’s wonderful to create magical moments for the children and for them to enjoy that fun Christmas spirit during the school holidays.

“There will be lots of festive activities, arts and crafts, as well as plenty of fun games for them to enjoy, including nerf gun activities and obstacle courses, along with Christmas parties with lots of music.

“We are looking forward to starting the clubs just before Christmas and continuing them just after and also in the first week of the new year.

“We recommend people visit our website to check the clubs being offered at schools on specific dates.

"We also suggest booking places as soon as possible as the clubs are always very popular.”

Crossbar’s team of coaches will feature in fun festive-themed videos to celebrate the 12 days of Christmas on the company's social media channels throughout this month, with prizes available to be won.

Luke added: “The videos started on December 11, with some of our community partners kindly donating brilliant prizes.”

Crossbar’s Christmas holiday clubs will be held in Telford at Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary School.

They will also be offered at Much Wenlock Primary School and in Shrewsbury at Greenfields Primary School and St George’s Junior School, as well as at Pontesbury Primary School.

All seven of the Crossbar clubs take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £17.50 each day to attend. Places can be booked at crossbarcoaching.schoolipal.co.uk or by calling 01952 677965.