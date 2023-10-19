Multi-academy trust welcomes new chair to board

New Severn Bridges Multi-Academy Trust Chair of Trustees Pat Wilcox.

The Severn Bridges Multi-Academy Trust position has been taken up by Pat Wilcox, who has been involved with the trust schools, and part of the Severn Bridges board of trustees since it was formed in 2017.

She has stepped up to the post after former chair Hilary Burke reluctantly resigned when relocating to another part of the country.

Her 40 years experience in the education sector is now being put to good use in the Shrewsbury-based trust.

Following a successful career teaching science biology, anatomy and physiology, and general studies in secondary schools and further education, she has enjoyed playing a supportive role to students as a learning support coordinator, and most recently by becoming a manager of additional learning support at Shrewsbury College – a role which saw her lead a team developing and organising support across college, training staff and liaising with other agencies.

When she retired from full-time employment in 2015, she joined the Telford After Care Education Team who develop and deliver training to adults in recovery, as well as becoming an invigilator and specialist reader/scribe for the exams team at Shrewsbury School.

It was then that she also became a governor at Mount Pleasant Primary School.

When Mount Pleasant became part of the Severn Bridges Multi-Academy Trust in 2017, she was keen to put her vast knowledge and skill base to good use, and became one of the trustees.

She has a particular interest in the welfare and progress of students with special educational needs, those who are looked after, or with other vulnerabilities, including mental health difficulties.

Reflecting on her first half-term as chair, she said: “It has been very rewarding to continue to be involved in education and I’m pleased to be able to contribute to the community on a voluntary basis, and be involved in the vision and strategic development of the multi academy trust. I am looking forward to continuing and building on this as chair."

Andrew Morris, CEO of Severn Bridges MAT, said he was pleased about the trust board’s appointment, adding: “Although we were sorry to be losing Hilary as our chair, we were all delighted that the reins were being handed to Pat, who knows our organisation inside out, and we’re incredibly lucky to benefit from the passion, knowledge and expertise that Pat has brought to our trust.”