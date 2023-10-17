Shropshire college wins award for Best International Student Experience

A Shropshire college has been crowned winner of the Independent Schools of the Year Award for Best International Student Experience.

Sue Correll and Michael Truss with Head Prefects Vidhi and Gareth.
Concord College has been honoured with the award and Sue Correll, Head of Lower School, received the award on its behalf at a ceremony in London.

She said: “It was an honour to collect the award and exciting to meet other schools who also attended the event.”

Concord’s entry in the award focussed on the experiences the students share throughout the school year, from arrivals days and induction, through “British Day”, the Autumn Festival and Halloween, to Christmas and Lunar New Year.

Concord’s events such as the International Food Fair and Winter Showcase, where the national societies come together to share their cultures, are an important feature of the college.

Concord’s Principal Dr Michael Truss said: “All students at Concord get a unique experience that blends academic excellence and the opportunity to be involved in a huge number of activities, societies and competitions across and beyond the curriculum, all within a vibrant, diverse, inclusive and overwhelmingly kind environment.

“Of course, with 85 per cent of our students coming from outside the UK, we are very confident that the experience of international students can’t be matched anywhere else.

“All of use here at Concord are delighted that our students’ positive, joyful and hard-working approach, couple with the efforts of our supremely talented, knowledgeable and compassionate staff, have been formally recognised with this award. There is truly nowhere like Concord!”

