Headteacher speaks of opportunities ahead after school joins Haberdashers family

Headteacher Ian Sterling with staff and pupils from the school.

Castle House School in Newport has become part of The Worshipful Company of Haberdashers’ to become Haberdashers’ Castle House School.

The school said the news had been met with overwhelming support from the parents, staff and all involved.

An update from Castle House said: "The school will remain independent with the ethos and direction as has always have been.

"Haberdashers’ Castle House School is non-selective and provides primary school education to boys and girls in small class sizes with a family-centred approach.

"The only visible changes are the signs on the school and the badges on the uniform, however as a Haberdashers’ School there are some unique benefits.

"All of the local schools have seen how the innovative Haberdashers’ Adams Outreach Programme can benefit their schools.

"Haberdashers’ Adams reach out to all of the local schools, but as we are a few hundred yards along the road, our relationship has gone from strength to strength.

"The Haberdashers’ Adams Outreach Programme has resulted in our pupils being able to use teaching and sporting facilities at Haberdashers’ Adams and participate in a range of events and activities.

"The direct benefit to pupils is that they gain from the outstanding facilities and the experience of what it is like to walk into a larger secondary school. Our relationship has further worked through the senior pupils from Haberdashers’ Adams developing their leadership potential with mentoring activities with our pupils in Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2."

Ian Sterling, Headteacher of Haberdashers’ Castle House School said “We now have the opportunities for sharing knowledge and experiences with the other eighteen schools across the company.

"We very much look forward to being able to take our children to visit Haberdashers’ Hall in London so they can experience this amazing place to participate in education focussed activities.