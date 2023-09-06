Students reap the benefits of huge transformation of college

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/09/2023 - North Shropshire College in Oswestry have new facilities, including, new science rooms, Electrical/Plumbing rooms, salon and beauty room. In Picture L>R: Toby Cawkwell 16.

North Shropshire College has undergone a huge revamp over the past few months to provide completely new, state-of-the-art facilities for those studying vocational subjects.

Its principal says the work has brought top industry-standard facilities to the campus.

There are new facilities for students on science, plumbing and electrician and health and beauty courses. And there is also a new entrance for the on-site hair and beauty salon which is open to the public.

The old health and beauty department was about 20 years old and the science block was even older, a spokesperson for the college said.

"This will give our students and our staff brand new facilities that will be high end industry standard."

Over two decades the college's health and beauty department has run a commercial department which gives students the chance to offer treatments directly to the public and the new entrance will enable this to resume.

While the work was carried out students were taught within the main college and courses were unaffected by the building work.

Earlier this year the college received a Good Oftsed report with inspectors ranking North Shropshire College as Excellent for the attitude and behaviour of students.

As well as full-time day courses the college offers many evening courses for those who were looking to retrain and learn new skills.

The next open day at North Shropshire College will be held on October 18.