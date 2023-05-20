Half-term activity clubs for youngsters returning

Children at a previous Crossbar Club

The Crossbar Foundation, in partnership with The Crossbar Group, will be running action-packed holiday clubs at eight county schools between Tuesday, May 30, and Friday, June 2.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday activities lead, said: “Our holiday clubs engaged with over 1,000 children during the Easter holidays, with the focus, as always, on keeping children happy, healthy and active.

“We are now excited and looking forward to welcoming even more children during the May half-term holidays when we will be running water week, which is always one of our most popular themes.

“We will have a whole range of fun water games and activities, including water guns, water balloons, water obstacle courses and various other challenges.

“With all the water activities taking place, children are advised to bring a spare towel and a spare change of clothes with them, however we will also have additional activities in place for children who prefer to remain dry.

“It will all be part of a busy programme of sports, arts and crafts, and team building activities offered to ensure all children are engaged and happy throughout their time with us."

Crossbar's half-term holiday clubs, designed for children aged between four and 11, will be held at Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary School in Telford.

Clubs will also be offered at Much Wenlock Primary School and in Shrewsbury at Greenfields Primary School, Radbrook Primary School and St George’s Junior School, as well as at Pontesbury Primary School.

All eight of the Crossbar clubs take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £15 each day to attend.

Youngsters aged between 12 and 14 are also invited to attend as part of Crossbar’s ‘Young Leader’ course, offering an engaging day shadowing coaches.