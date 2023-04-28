Feast 'fit for a King' crowns south Shropshire schools' coronation celebration

Newcastle CE School, where they and Clunbury CE School and St Marys School Bucknell, had come together for a Coronation party. Leo Simpson 7, Tommy Williams 11, Nancy Pearson 8 and Evie Bird 7.

The parent teacher association at Newcastle on Clun primary school dug deep to pay for a slap up picnic for the county's High Sheriff and visitors from the two other schools in the federation.

High Sheriff Mandy Thorn presented commemorative medals to the visiting children from Newcastle school, Clunbury CE Primary School and St Mary’s School, Bucknell during Thursday' event.

Parent and member of the governing body Barry Swancott said: "It was a lovely event to mark the coronation. Some of the children invited the High Sheriff by writing a letter and she said how wonderful that was.

"She spoke about her role and the children were impressed by that.

"Michelle Evans prepared the picnic on behalf of the PTA which spent £300 on sweet and savouries. Some of the children went back for seconds and thirds, that's how good it was."

Newcastle CE School, where they and Clunbury CE School and St Marys School Bucknell, had come together for a Coronation party. The High Sheriff : Mandy Thorn was on hand to hand out a medal and party. With her is: Thomas Richards 9, Darcy Perry 8 and Amie Grant 8..

High Sheriff Mandy Thorn said: “It was a real privilege to attend Newcastle upon Clun primary school to meet the pupils and teachers from the school and the other schools within the federation.

"The whole event was so lovely, with an excellent lunch provided for the children. What a wonderful school set in beautiful grounds in a lovely village.”

The school is a part of the Blue Hills Federation and the head of the organisation, Anna Cook, praised the fantastic event.

She said: "It was fantastic to see the children from the Blue Hills Federation and Newcastle Children’s Centre come together in the beautiful setting of Newcastle school.

"The children felt honoured to be presented with the coronation medals by the High Sheriff.

"A huge thank you to the Newcastle PTA who organised the event and made the school grounds look wonderful.

"I would also like to thank Michelle Evans and her team who provided a spread of celebratory food fit for a king and the local Newcastle gardening club who provided and set up awnings. It was a day the children will never forget."

Anne Gledhill, one of the governors, said: "After listening with concentration and quiet to the High Sheriff the children queued to receive their coronation medals and have their photos taken. There were lots of lovely smiles! During the free play that followed it was impossible to know who was with which school, any game or group was made of children and staff from all schools.

"The lunch queue was long but hunger outweighed impatience and there were so many lovely things to eat. Plates were very full and help was often needed to carry them."