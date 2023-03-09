Shropshire school closures: List of schools shut today as snow falls across county

Yellow weather warnings cover the county until Friday afternoon after snow started to settle yesterday.
In its warning, which stretches from the West Midlands up to Scotland, the Met Office has said: "An area of low pressure will move across the UK on Thursday and Friday with snow developing across Wales and central England early on Thursday morning. This is expected to move slowly north during the day, becoming slow-moving across north Wales, northern England, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland during the afternoon and evening before slowly clearing southeast on Friday.
"Snow will likely turn to sleet or rain at times at lower elevations, especially in the south of the warning area, as well as near eastern coasts. Ice is likely to develop widely on Friday night as this system clears away."
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has placed all regions of England under a level 3 cold weather alert – lasting until midnight on Thursday.
At around 6.30am this morning, Shropshire Council confirmed the first schools to be closed as a result of the weather.
The closures are at:
Barrow (Free School)
Bishop Hooper, Ashford Carbonell
Bishop's Castle Primary
Bridgnorth Endowed (Academy)
Brockton School
Brown Clee, Ditton Priors and Little Explorers Pre-School
Chirbury
Christ Church, Cressage
Church Preen
Church Stretton (Academy)
Clee Hill Community Academy
Cleobury Mortimer Priory
Clunbury
Community College, Bishops Castle
Corvedale, Diddlebury
Farlow
Highley
John Wilkinson, Broseley
Kinlet
Lacon Childe, Cleobury Mortimer
Long Mountain CE Primary School
Longnor
Ludlow CE
Ludlow Infant
Ludlow Junior
Lydbury North
Newcastle CE Primary School
Norbury
Onny, Onibury
Selattyn
Stokesay, Craven Arms
St George's, Clun
St Mary's, Bucknell
Stiperstones
Stottesdon
TMBSS - Bridgnorth Education Centre
TMBSS - Harlescott Education Centre including the Grove Hub and Meadows Hub
TMBSS - Hook A Gate Education Centre
TMBSS - Ludlow Education Centre
TMBSS - Monkmoor Education Centre
TMBSS - Oswestry Education Centre
TMBSS - Sundorne Education Centre
William Brookes, Much Wenlock (Academy)
Wistanstow
Worfield
Telford & Wrekin schools closed today are:
Buildwas Academy