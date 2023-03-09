Shropshire school closures: List of schools shut today as snow falls across county

A number of schools in Shropshire are closed today due to the weather

Yellow weather warnings cover the county until Friday afternoon after snow started to settle yesterday.

In its warning, which stretches from the West Midlands up to Scotland, the Met Office has said: "An area of low pressure will move across the UK on Thursday and Friday with snow developing across Wales and central England early on Thursday morning. This is expected to move slowly north during the day, becoming slow-moving across north Wales, northern England, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland during the afternoon and evening before slowly clearing southeast on Friday.

"Snow will likely turn to sleet or rain at times at lower elevations, especially in the south of the warning area, as well as near eastern coasts. Ice is likely to develop widely on Friday night as this system clears away."

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has placed all regions of England under a level 3 cold weather alert – lasting until midnight on Thursday.

At around 6.30am this morning, Shropshire Council confirmed the first schools to be closed as a result of the weather.

The closures are at:

Barrow (Free School)

Bishop Hooper, Ashford Carbonell

Bishop's Castle Primary

Bridgnorth Endowed (Academy)

Brockton School

Brown Clee, Ditton Priors and Little Explorers Pre-School

Chirbury

Christ Church, Cressage

Church Preen

Church Stretton (Academy)

Clee Hill Community Academy

Cleobury Mortimer Priory

Clunbury

Community College, Bishops Castle

Corvedale, Diddlebury

Farlow

Highley

John Wilkinson, Broseley

Kinlet

Lacon Childe, Cleobury Mortimer

Long Mountain CE Primary School

Longnor

Ludlow CE

Ludlow Infant

Ludlow Junior

Lydbury North

Newcastle CE Primary School

Norbury

Onny, Onibury

Selattyn

Stokesay, Craven Arms

St George's, Clun

St Mary's, Bucknell

Stiperstones

Stottesdon

TMBSS - Bridgnorth Education Centre

TMBSS - Harlescott Education Centre including the Grove Hub and Meadows Hub

TMBSS - Hook A Gate Education Centre

TMBSS - Ludlow Education Centre

TMBSS - Monkmoor Education Centre

TMBSS - Oswestry Education Centre

TMBSS - Sundorne Education Centre

William Brookes, Much Wenlock (Academy)

Wistanstow

Worfield

Telford & Wrekin schools closed today are: