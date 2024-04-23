Celebrity chef cooks up a treat at primary school

The Lantern Academy in Yates Way, Ketley Bank, Telford, has partnered with chef Idris Caldora through the “Adopt A School” programme run by the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts.

The programme is a national charity that was founded in 1990 with the aim of ensuring every child learns about food and has the confidence to eat well, and to be healthy and happy.

Idris has now visited the school five times, and on his latest visit, children in years four, five and six learned how to prepare and cook a Moroccan couscous salad.

Headteacher Michelle Skidmore said the lessons had proved extremely popular with the children.

“We are thrilled to have been adopted by the Royal Academy and feel so lucky to have the opportunity to welcome Idris on his regular visits to our school.

“He explained about the importance of eating a healthy and balanced diet, and our children learned how to chop different ingredients safely and how different flavours are associated with certain countries.

“Even better, the children and staff had the chance to sample the end result, and we all agreed it was absolutely delicious.”

Through the ‘Adopt A School’ programme, chefs and hospitality professionals deliver high quality food education sessions in primary schools across the country.

There’s a course of one session per term delivered to the same year group, and the lessons are designed to teach children the basics of food and cookery without the need for cooking facilities – which most primary schools lack.

Michelle said: “The sessions are a real inspiration for our children and they are always so proud of the food they create themselves.

“The programme really is helping them build their life skills for the future, and giving them an insight into the importance of making good food decisions in their daily diet to help with their development and well-being.”

Founded in 1980, The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts is recognised as one of the UK’s leading professional associations of head chefs, pastry chefs, restaurant managers and quality suppliers.

Its members work within the hospitality sector to help secure the future of the profession through the education and training of young people.

The Lantern Academy is part of the Learning Community Trust which also includes Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood, Charlton and Burton Borough secondary schools; specialist education centres such as Queensway in Telford and Severndale in Shrewsbury; and primary schools Wrekin View in Wellington, Crudgington and Allscott.