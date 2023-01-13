Firm helping to boost Telford pupils' literacy and financial skills

Priory School, Telford

Phoenix Group has formed a new partnership with The Telford Priory School to help boost the school’s ongoing programme of activity.

Phoenix Group is a committed signatory of the Vision for Literacy Pledge and aims to improve literacy levels through its community engagement programme which seeks to forge supportive long-term partnerships with schools around the communities where its offices are based.

The Telford Priory School, a secondary school with over 1,000 pupils aged between 11 and 16, is just under four miles from Phoenix Group’s Windsor House office.

Through the partnership, Phoenix staff will volunteer their time and skills to support and lead initiatives that build literacy and financial skills. Volunteers will also share their career insights and help pupils prepare for mock interviews.

In recognition of the cost-of-living challenges, Phoenix Group is also kicking off the partnership with a donation to support the school’s programme to help families in need.

The partnership with The Telford Priory School is the third schools-based partnership that Phoenix Group has entered in to. The other two are Ferryhill Primary School, in Edinburgh, and Ark Kings Academy, based in Kings Norton, Birmingham.

Sally Glarvey, head of community engagement at Phoenix Group, said: “We’re delighted to expand our community engagement programme and formally partner with The Telford Priory School. At Phoenix Group we’re committed to supporting the communities in which our offices are based and to investing in initiatives that can make a lasting difference at a local level.

“I’m pleased we can work alongside The Telford Priory School to support their staff in developing pupils’ literacy and financial skills and our volunteers will be looking forward to offering pupils career insight into the world of work too. We hope this partnership will enable pupils to have greater access to educational opportunities in the future and brings them more possibilities.”