Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Work on traffic calming measures near school in Shrewsbury to begin in October

By Megan JonesShrewsburyEducationPublished: Comments

Work to implement a traffic-calming scheme and 20mph zone on Featherbed Lane in Shrewsbury is to begin in October.

Plans to calm traffic follow an expansion of
Plans to calm traffic follow an expansion of

The work, close to Sundorne Infant School and Nursery and Harlescott Junior School, is estimated to last around three weeks.

Plans, which follow an expansion of the school site, include widening the pedestrian crossing, an upgrade to streetlights, resurfacing of footpaths, and planting of extra hedgerows.

During the work the road will be closed from 8am to 5pm from October 24 to November 11, and signed diversions in place.

The council assure residents that work nearest to the school will be completed during half-term and that access to the school and to residential and business properties will be maintained.

Richard Marshall, Cabinet member for highways, said: "I’m really pleased that work is set to begin soon and thank people for their understanding while this important work is carried out. They’ll see a real difference once it’s complete."

Ahead of work starting, the Featherbed Lane improvements plan has gone on display at the school.

Education
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Transport
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News