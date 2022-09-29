Work on traffic calming measures near school in Shrewsbury to begin in October

Plans to calm traffic follow an expansion of

The work, close to Sundorne Infant School and Nursery and Harlescott Junior School, is estimated to last around three weeks.

Plans, which follow an expansion of the school site, include widening the pedestrian crossing, an upgrade to streetlights, resurfacing of footpaths, and planting of extra hedgerows.

During the work the road will be closed from 8am to 5pm from October 24 to November 11, and signed diversions in place.

The council assure residents that work nearest to the school will be completed during half-term and that access to the school and to residential and business properties will be maintained.

Richard Marshall, Cabinet member for highways, said: "I’m really pleased that work is set to begin soon and thank people for their understanding while this important work is carried out. They’ll see a real difference once it’s complete."