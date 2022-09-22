College students in the running at new county music awards

Niamh Turley-Moon, from Telford, is in the running for Best Single

The showcase is being held at The Place Theatre in Oakengates, from 6pm to 11pm on October 6, and shortlisted artists and groups from all over the county will perform.

Finalists with a Telford College connection include Niamh Turley-Moon, Anna Silvers and Tripple Jayy, while many other music and creative students will be helping on the evening itself with live streaming, photography, and post-production.

Niamh is in the running for best single, Anna is shortlisted for best video, and Tripple Jayy is up for the rap and hip hop award.

Andy Turner, Telford College’s learner manager for creative and music, said the event was a wonderful opportunity for the students to raise their profile and gain priceless work experience.

“We’re very proud to see several musicians who have studied with us shortlisted for this brand-new awards programme, which is a welcome addition to the Shropshire music scene.

“Our music students will attend to watch and support the event, and a couple will be taking on backstage liaison roles.

“Our media students are supporting the live streaming of the event, operating the cameras and the live feed that will be streamed out via a paid facebook event.

“They will also be providing photography services for the event and post-production services in video editing.”

He added: “At Telford College, we are always keen to encourage our music students to make the most of performance opportunities to build their confidence and to help them learn more about how performing in front of an audience is a totally different experience.”

The awards have been organised by husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Timothy and Katie Rogers, from Telford.

They run a not-for-profit community interest company – CultureTainment – which provides artist support, mentoring, training, community workshops, events, and networking opportunities with a vision to provide the services for free where possible, to the whole community by subsidising through grants, donations, events, and merchandise.

Shropshire Music Awards are designed to recognise and celebrate outstanding talent and achievements within the county, and all genres of music will be on show.