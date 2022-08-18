Jack's t ransfer to the Grove sixth form pays off

NORTH PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 18/08/22 Celebrating his A level results (A,C,C) Jack Hill, 18, of Market Drayton, at Grove School Sixth Form, Market Drayton..

For Jack Hill that was compounded when his family moved from Stafford to Market Drayton last October.

But the 18-year-old said it was the best thing that could have happened.

For he says thanks to the help from teachers at The Grove School's sixth form his results mean he is now off to study football coaching at none other that the Etihad Stadium.

At first he was going to continue his studies at Stafford but it meant a hour bus journey twice a day.

So he enrolled at The Grove.

"Everyone here has been absolutely brilliant," he said.

"They spotted that I needed help with my writing and were able to get me support. Then they were able to source me a laptop to do my exams on which helped me so much."

He also changed his PE A level to do a Cambridge Technicals course in PE and went on to get a distinction securing him a place at the University Campus of Football Business at the Etihad in Manchester.

Head of Sixth Form, Andy Rayner, said it had been a pleasure to be able to help Jack and the other students.

"Because we have a small Sixth Form we can look at students individually and see what help or support they need. Changing just one thing can make all the different and I am sure Jack with take that on board when through his football coaching career."

Many of the students at the Grove had praise for their teachers.

Jake Nicholls' A*, B and B in business, economics and maths will see him go to Durham University to study business management and the self confessed entrepreneur said he was indebted to business teacher, Conor McStay.

Hattie Beath has her heart said on becoming a maths teacher and is going to Leeds University to study maths and geography.