Crossbar holiday clubs return to keep children entertained through half term

Children enjoying themselves at a previous Crossbar dance camp. Crossbar will be running dance camps at Shrewsbury’s London Road Sports Centre, along with holiday clubs at primary schools around the county throughout the summer holidays.

The Crossbar Foundation, in partnership with Crossbar Education in Sport, will be running clubs at eight schools across the county next week, from May 30 to June 1.

The group promises a schedule packed full of fun activities for children, with a host of new activities to keep young ones aged four to 11 entertained.

Youngsters at a previous wet and wild themed Crossbar holiday club.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday activities lead, said: “We are excited to have a new theme this time, The Crossbar Cube, which is inspired by the popular TV programme.

“Children will have the chance to take on the coaches and also our Crossbar Ninja in a range of new games, activities and challenges between next Monday and Wednesday.

"Over 400 children attended our Easter holiday clubs and we are expecting big numbers again.

Gavin Cowan, managing director of Crossbar Education in Sport, and Carrie Lewis, customer sales manager for Shrewsbury’s Jump In trampoline park.

“Along with The Cube-themed games, there will be the usual busy programme of fun activities, including sports, as well as arts and crafts.

“Shropshire Paintball will also be joining us once again to deliver Nerf gun sessions, which the children have really enjoyed at previous holiday clubs.”

Next week’s clubs will be held at Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary Academy in Telford.

They will also be offered at Much Wenlock Primary School and in Shrewsbury at Greenfields Primary School, Radbrook Primary School and St George’s Junior School, as well as at Pontesbury Primary School.

Children enjoying themselves at a previous Crossbar Christmas holiday club.

Youngsters aged between 12 and 14 have also been invited to attend as part of Crossbar’s ‘Young Leader’ course, which allows them to shadow coaches and understand fun through responsibility.

All eight of the Crossbar clubs run from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £15 each day to attend.

To book a place visit crossbarcoaching.schoolipal.co.uk.