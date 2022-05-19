List of University of Wolverhampton courses at risk after recruitment is halted

Wolverhampton University

Bosses announced earlier this week that the university is halting recruitment to 138 courses, across all of its campuses, for the next academic year.

Undergraduate and postgraduate courses from “across the university portfolio” are affected.

Some of them are performing arts subjects, based at the Walsall campus.

Others include some of the craft areas in the School of Art, taught in the building near Molineux in Wolverhampton, and some course areas in the sciences.

It comes after bosses say the Covid pandemic has significantly increased its costs, while enrolments have been falling.

But the university says it will not be disclosing the full list of courses affected.

The statement said: "We won’t be providing the list of courses, we’re focusing on our applicants and providing support to those impacted."

However, leaked information is believed to show which of the university's School of Art courses have been affected.

Included in the list are Master of Arts courses in subjects including digital and visual communications and design and applied arts.

Bachelor of Arts courses are also believed to be affected for subjects such as glass and ceramics, media and English and fashion.

MA digital and visual Communications (photography) part-time

MA digital and visual communications (illustration) part-time

MA digital and visual communications (graphic communication) part-time

MA digital and visual communications (design for advertising) part-time

MA digital and visual communications (animation) part-time

MA digital and visual communications part-time

MA fine art part-time

MA by research in art and design part-time

Independent practice (CPD) part-time

MA design and applied arts (textiles) part-time

MA design and applied arts (fashion) part-time

MA design and applied arts (glass) part-time

MA design and applied arts (ceramics) part-time

MA design and applied arts part-time

MA digital and visual Communications (photography) full-time

MA digital and visual Communications (multimedia design) full-time

MA digital and visual communications (illustration) full-time

MA digital and visual communications (graphic communication) full-time

MA digital and visual communications (design for advertising) full-time

MA digital and visual communications (computer games design) full-time

MA digital and visual communications (animation) full-time

MA fine art full-time

MA by research in art and design full-time

MA by research in art and design at University of Wolverhampton in Stafford (UWiS) full-time

MA design and applied arts (textiles) full-time

MA design and applied arts (fashion) full-time

MA design and applied arts (interior design) full-time

MA design and applied arts (glass) full-time

MA design and applied arts (ceramics) full-time

MA design and applied arts full-time

BA (Hons) textiles and surface pattern part-time

BA (Hons) animation with foundation year part-time

BDes (Hons) interior design part-time

BA (Hons) glass and ceramics part-time

BA (Hons) media and sociology full-time

BDes (Hons) furniture design with foundation full-time

BA (Hons) media and English with foundation year full-time

BA (Hons) media and English full-time

BA (Hons) media with foundation year full-time

BA (Hons) media with sandwich placement full-time

BA (Hons) media full-time

BDes (Hons) interior design with foundation year full-time

BDes (Hons) interior design with sandwich placement full-time

BDes (Hons) interior design full-time

BDes (Hons) product design with foundation year full-time

BDes (Hons) product design with placement full-time

BDes (Hons) product design full-time

BA (Hons) textiles and surface pattern with sandwich placement full-time

BA (Hons) textiles and surface pattern full-time

BA (Hons) glass and ceramics with foundation year full-time

BA (Hons) glass and ceramics with sandwich placement full-time

BA (Hons) glass and ceramics full-time

BDes (Hons) furniture design full-time

BA (Hons) fashion with foundation year full-time

BA (Hons) fashion with sandwich placement full-time

BA (Hons) fashion full-time

BDes (Hons) interior design full-time

It is thought that student recruitment is also being suspended for courses in interior design, product design and furniture design.

The decision has been described as "disappointing" by Wolverhampton Council's outgoing cabinet member for education, skills and work, Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre.

He said: "This is obviously disappointing news.

"It is a direct by-product of governmental policy over the years which has turned universities into a for-profit commodity instead of a for-public good commodity.

"Education should be too important to make profits from."

The university says it is now embarking on a “robust recovery action plan” which is understood to have included an internal cost-saving exercise.

Staff are also being offered voluntary severance payments under a “mutually agreed resignation scheme”.

The university’s interim vice-chancellor, Professor Ian Campbell, said in the majority of cases it was offering alternatives for applicants looking to join in September 2022.

Announcing the news earlier this week, he said: “We have been assessing subject areas using information such as enrolment and application data. This evidence-based review means we are looking to consolidate some areas and are suspending recruitment of new students on some courses.

“In the majority of cases, we are offering alternatives for applicants looking to join in September 2022. Current students on these courses will be taught as normal.”