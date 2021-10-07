Historic building gets modern lease of life

Glyndwr University's Regent Street building

Glyndwr University in Wrexham has had upgrading work carried out to its traditional buildings, carried out by Powys based SWG Group in time for the new academic year.

As well as internal demolition work to form a new café off the main entrance, the building in Regent Street has also been partially re-roofed, and the front sandstone portico has been repaired and cleaned.

To maintain the authenticity of the building, cast iron radiators have been fitted and the lobby floor has been stripped back to the Terrazzo finish, repaired and polished.

Staff and contractors from SWG have been on site since the end of June and Paul Moran, Capital Project manager at the University, said the work has made an enormous difference.

“It is fantastic to see our Campus 2025 plans and investment in the University’s estate coming to life, and we are pleased with the work carried out by SWG,” he said.

“The progress being made with the project is matched by the excellent student satisfaction levels recorded recently in national surveys and table rankings – it has been a summer of good news for us here at Wrexham Glyndwr.”

In addition, SWG Group has replaced a large amount of the heating pipework, lighting and electrical fuse boards and carried out joinery repairs and decorations in the building.

On the Bradley Road side of the University site SWG Group has completed some structural repairs and decorations.

Jacqui Gough, a director at SWG Group, said: “This building is steeped in history and has seen many students pass through the doors since it was opened in 1887.

“The works completed by our staff and contractors will ensure this can continue to be a centre of excellence in training for another 130 years yet.