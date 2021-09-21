Shropshire college commended as ‘great for sixth form’

Concord College

Acton Burnell-based Concord College has been commended as ‘Great for Sixth Form’ in The Week Independent Schools Guide.

The Week, dedicated to celebrating ‘the best of the best,’ is a family of publications which began with a print magazine more than 20 years ago.

Education has become a key aspect as a result of the annual schools guide.

In the autumn-winter 2021 edition, education experts Emma Lee-Potter and Janita Clamp presented the best independent schools in the UK.

The duo, who consulted with a wide range of heads, teachers and parents, said: “We are proudly presenting our highly acclaimed guide to the UK’s leading independent senior schools.”

The guide also aims to help parents find the best schools (2021) for their children.

Concord College’s vice principal (academic) Tom Lawrence said: “We are delighted to feature.

"It is a testament to the hard work of students and dedicated staff that the sixth form continues to flourish, even during such a difficult 18 months.

“Our online provision has been second to none, something which was recognised by the recent award of Microsoft Showcase School status to the college.