Hundreds of school places created in Telford

Pictured from left: Glyn O’Hara, contracts manager for Morris Property, Dave Crook, senior project manager for Telford & Wrekin Council, Steven Carter, headteacher at The Telford Langley School, Cllr Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for children, young people, education and lifelong learning

Work has recently been completed at The Telford Langley School to provide extra places, and further expansions are planned at other school sites across the borough in the coming weeks.

The scheme at Telford Langley in Dawley includes a new two-storey, 300 pupil classroom facility, along with refurbished areas of the ground floor and first floor of the existing school building.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for children, young people, education and lifelong learning, said: “The recently completed extension at Telford Langley provides more secondary places for children in the Dawley area so many more children can attend a school closer to their home address.

“We are strongly committed to investing in our schools – in the coming months, other secondary schools sites across the borough will also be expanded, to make sure they offer enough provision for people in our borough, in line with the expansion of the houses’ developments."

She said the £31 million school investment project was on top of the £200 million 'Building Schools for the Future' programme which completed four years ago, "benefitting every secondary school in the borough".

Headteacher at The Telford Langley School Steven Carter said: “Our motto at The Telford Langley School is ensuring excellence.

"We are committed to providing the very best educational experience for our student’s day in day out, lesson in lesson out.

“This fantastic new teaching block and the extensive remodelling to the existing building helps us maintain the highest expectations for all aspects of our provision, as the demand for places at our school continues to grow.”

Leading Shropshire construction company Morris Property has been awarded the design and build project for the schools’ refurbishment programme and is working with the council to create new facilities.

Contracts manager Glyn O’Hara, from Morris Property, added: “We are thrilled we have been able to complete the Telford Langley’s school expansion on time, with a minimum of disruption and giving the highest quality transformation for the benefit of the school community.

“Once again, we have been working with colleagues at Telford & Wrekin Council, using our specialist educational construction experience to good effect.