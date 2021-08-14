Shropshire summer school director to leave for new role

Kari Qaunt (second from right) with the summer school management team of 2019

Kari Qaunt, who is currently in her 19th summer as Concord College’s ‘inspiring’ summer school director, will officially leave at the end of the month.

She will be joining Lucton School, Herefordshire, as admissions registrar, also leading on the marketing, starting in September.

Speaking of the change in career, Kari said: “I became a mum in 2019 and now have two wonderful daughters.

“We bought a house in Herefordshire to spend more precious time as a family and this job is just 10 minutes from our new home.

“I will value this time very much, in the house and garden, and with our dogs, chickens and bees.

“It was a lot of stars aligning and it felt like an amazing opportunity both professionally and personally.

Kari Qaunt (right) alongside the summer school admin team of 2020

"But it goes without saying I will miss Concord immensely.”

Her first role was a sports teacher at a time when Concord summer school only had three leisure staff among a small summer team.

Student numbers were below 200.

Since then her journey has seen her work in a range of roles from sports and activities provision developing to other positions of responsibility.

Her first year as assistant director was in 2008 and in 2016 she was appointed as the full time summer course director.

Today student numbers now stand at 310 capacity per course.

Staffing has grown to match the student growth too with more than 70 staff per course.

Kari has been at the forefront of the change which has included helping to create and add new roles to the summer school, expanding English and Science courses, adding a future leaders course, integrated learning, Concord Plus and university preparation programmes.

Principal Neil Hawkins said: “I am extremely grateful to Kari for her 19 years of service to Concord.

“In recent years, as summer course director, she has brought great success to Concord’s summer courses.